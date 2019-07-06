Mercy Church: German Priest Forbidden to Preach Because He Proclaimed Forgiveness

Münster Bishop Felix Genn, Germany, banned Father Ulrich Zurkuhlen, 79, from preaching, according to media reports.Zurkuhlen's crime: In a June 30 sermon in the Holy Spirit Church in Münster, he asked for forgiveness for priests who had committed homosexual abuses.Subsequently, about seventy [pseudo] believers left the church under loud protest. Zurkuhlen was unable to speak up against "the shouting mob" - as he called the agitators later - and was forced to interrupt the sermon.The priest had pronounced the theological truism that it was good and necessary that, with time, the bishops should give a word of forgiveness to those who had fallen in sin (Mt 18:21).