Openness: Thirty US Diocesan Bishops Have Approved SSPX Marriages

Until now the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) has contacted about 45 of the 200 US dioceses seeking permission to celebrate weddings.According to CatholicHerald.co.uk (March 21) roughly thirty dioceses have created policies for the SSPX weddings.A SSPX spokesman said, that “several” US bishops have visited SSPX priories, chapels, schools and even attended priest retreats and meetings.According to the spokesman, the bishops were “impressed” by the fidelity and youth of the traditional faithful and priests.