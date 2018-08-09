Language
English Songwriter Sting Is Inspired by the Old Latin Mass

The English singer and songwriter Gordon Sumner, 66, known as Sting, told NcRegister.com (August 8) that as an altar boy he learned the Old Latin Mass.

Sting loves plainsong and Gregorian chant, “I still think I carry some of those cadences in my composition when I compose.”

Now he is a lapsed Catholic who believes in “my own church”, “We create God in our likeness, it’s not the other way around”.

Nevertheless he has no intention to die according to these believes, rather he will “probably seek out the sacraments at the end of my life”.

Sing loves Pope Francis and his comments about homosexuals and “mercy”,

“With the Last Judgement, if God is mercy, then there’s no judgment at all, just forgiveness”, he tries to convince himself.

However, at the end of times it will not be Pope Francis but Jesus Christ "who will come to judge the living and the dead."

Picture: Sting, Twitter, #newsJchtslrsqf
Campion the Champion
Here’s an example of what he’s written, I don’t think he was ever really ‘inspired’ in the true sense. Read the disjointed mad rambling lyrics of a disturbed mind and count the number of insults to the Church and Jesus.

All This Time

Sting

I looked out across the river today.
Saw a city in the fog and an old church town where the seagulls play.
Saw the sad shire horses walking home in the sodi… More
Like
More