German Bishops Forbid Marriages by Priests of the Society of Saint Pius X

The German bishops published guidelines for marriages in the Traditional Roman Rite, reportson August 1.The key sentence is, “There is no provision made for granting power to celebrate marriages to priests belonging to the Society of Saint Pius X”. This decision was made at the end of June and concerns all 27 German dioceses.The guidelines recommend that the faithful of the SSPX should be married by a diocesan priest or a delegate of the local diocese.