Archdiocese Sells Plot of Land for Mosque

Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Florence, Italy, has sold a lot belonging to his archdiocese in order to construct on it a mosque and an Islamic cultural center. The lot was sold for 260.000 Euros.At the same time, the archdiocese bought a lot adjacent to the mosque where it will build a “religious center” which probably means “parish”.The blog Anonimi della Croce comments, “We have arrived at the apostasy of all apostasies.”