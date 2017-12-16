Clicks109
Archdiocese Sells Plot of Land for Mosque
Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Florence, Italy, has sold a lot belonging to his archdiocese in order to construct on it a mosque and an Islamic cultural center. The lot was sold for 260.000 Euros.
At the same time, the archdiocese bought a lot adjacent to the mosque where it will build a “religious center” which probably means “parish”.
The blog Anonimi della Croce comments, “We have arrived at the apostasy of all apostasies.”
Picture: Giuseppe Betori , © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsWhguhypdte
