Is Satan In Charge? Vatican Promotes Pro-Abortion Ideologists

The controversial Pontifical Academy of Science will hold a conference on population control on November 2-4 at the Vatican, reports. Among the speakers are,- the German climate scientist Hans Schellnhuber, a global-warming alarmist- the Indian economist Partha Dasgupta, a proponent of population control and fan of China's one-child policy- the U.S. economist Jeffery Sachs for whom abortion is a cost-effective way to eliminate “unwanted children”- U.S. politicians like California Governor Jerry Brown, who support the abortion networkOn February 27 to March 1 the Vatican hosted a controversial conference on “Biological Extinction” featuring pro-abortion speakers.