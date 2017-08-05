클릭 수28
Is Satan In Charge? Vatican Promotes Pro-Abortion Ideologists
The controversial Pontifical Academy of Science will hold a conference on population control on November 2-4 at the Vatican, reports lifesitenews. Among the speakers are,
- the German climate scientist Hans Schellnhuber, a global-warming alarmist
- the Indian economist Partha Dasgupta, a proponent of population control and fan of China's one-child policy
- the U.S. economist Jeffery Sachs for whom abortion is a cost-effective way to eliminate “unwanted children”
- U.S. politicians like California Governor Jerry Brown, who support the abortion network Planned Parenthood.
On February 27 to March 1 the Vatican hosted a controversial conference on “Biological Extinction” featuring pro-abortion speakers.
Picture: © Dennis Jarvis, CC BY-SA, #newsYvnbdlxtza
