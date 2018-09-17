Language
Clicks
190
en.news 1

Writing Off Whistle Blower Viganó as an Anti-Gay Traditionalist Won’t Fly

The attempt of the leftist Bergoglio media "to write off whistle blower Archbishop Viganò as an anti-gay traditionalist won’t fly", the Murdoch New York Post commented on September 15.

Contradicting this, the oligarch paper praises New York Cardinal Dolan who told CNN, “I do think we need to take Archbishop Vigano’s allegations seriously" [although they are very serious].

Dolan knew about the McCarrick abuses for decades but kept quite because he is like most of the present bishops: They will fight for their career but not for the truth.

#newsRfiuowyfvu
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Jim Dorchak
Well Dolan is a dolt. But he also fights for his passion.... homo sex!
Hey ya gotta get your ecclesiastical priorities right .... it IS about homo sex.
Like
More