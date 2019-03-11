Clicks77
Abuse Lobby Wants to Annul Canonization of John Paul II

The obscure French Comité de la Jupe (Committee of the Skirt) has asked to undo the canonization of Jean Paul II.

On LeMonde.fr, the leading anti-Catholic newspaper in France, two of their members, Christine Pedotti and Anne Soupa, accused the late pope of having created a “debased concept” of “the woman.”

The group randomly accuses priests of abusing women, nuns and children, and even claims that there is a “culture of abuses” in the Church, although statistics show the opposite.

The committee was formed in 2009 after Paris Cardinal André Vingt-Trois had said on radio that “the hardest part is having trained women, it is not enough to wear a skirt, you have to have something in your head too.”

