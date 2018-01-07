saints had no need to “hear out” heretics in a “pastoral” manner.

Open Apostasy In The Vatican – Fr. Jerome Guest PostHere is another post from Fr. Jerome –The state of the Church right now is the fault of conservatives, not liberals. Vatican II was hijacked by liberals 50 years ago only because conservatives were sleepy and trusting of men. And this continues in Rome today to a worse extent.Yes, there will always be liberals who hate Christ, but what is different now from the rest of Church history is that Christ’s closest clerical friends are too afraid to fight for His Church. No, the four Cardinals of the Dubia are nothing like St. Athanasius or St. Maximus the Confessor or St. Nicholas or St. John Chrysostom.TheThere will always be heretics, but that is not the problem. The problem is the want of saints. The saintly bishops of the first 500 years of the Church, gentle as they be, were sent into exile, and then they were vindicated (usually in their lifetime) for their reckless courage. I see no reckless courage today in the face of open heresy. And this is why the open heresy of four years ago in thein the highest ranks in the Church.Let me remind the readers of three definitions:1)is the denial of even one part of Divine Revelation2)is a full renunciation of the unique and redemptive act of Jesus Christ.3)is the study of salvation.The false prophet on the Chair of Peter is now espousing a soteriology that is little different from a Unitarian Universalist. We have full apostasy now in the Vatican…and not a single bishop is willing to say anything against full and outright soteriological apostasy? No. Rather, our most “courageous” prelates flex their muscles against a single sexual line in Amoris Laetitia.. It is not courage that no one questions a clearly-forced Papal-resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. It is not courage that no one (except a retired courageous bishop in Texas) questions a tampered-Conclave to elect our current false-prophet.Like the Republicans in the 1980s in the USA who promised to end abortion in order to keep their office (but did very little) I fear these “conservative” bishops are doing as much damage to the Church as the gay Cardinals who hate the Church and are overturning every point of Our Faith. Why? Why are the former like the latter?For not resisting with courage. If any bishop should ever read this, let me remind you that the Holy Spirit in the book of the Apocalypse places through the Apostle John.”—Apocalypse 21:8 ESVI for one:. I renounce the open apostasy in the Vatican in the name of Jesus Christ and I beg the wrath of St. Peter and St. Paul to stop this blasphemy of the Eternal City and this mockery of Jesus Christ’s own apostolic succession. I will reveal my name when I am ready to lose my faculties as a priest in current good standing and go into exile, but for now, I resist in the name of Jesus Christ.