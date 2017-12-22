Language
Who Handed the Church Over to the Liberals? The Conservatives – by Fr Reto Nay

Catholic League’s Bill Donohue put it admirably: Late Boston Cardinal Bernard Law “was a theological conservative, but he did not govern as a conservative”.

At first glance, this sounds like a contradiction. In reality, it is the trademark of [almost] all conservatives. They are theological conservatives (whatever this means) but they govern like liberals. Donald Trump would put it this way, “All talk, no action”.

Why do they behave like this? Because they want to please and appease the liberals. According to Donohue, Law allowed liberal subordinates – whom he himself had named - to make decisions about molester priests. This got him into trouble.

Donohue continues in the subjunctive, “Had he confronted those who pushed for less stringent rules governing sexuality, there would have been no crisis.”

Who wanted “less stringent rules governing sexuality”? Obviously, the liberals who, at that time, openly claimed that child abuse was the next step of the “sexual revolution”. By handing his diocese over to such people, Law proved that he was a “conservative”.

Donohue points out that “those [liberals] who promoted this [liberal] agenda, then blamed Law when news of the homosexual scandal hit the news.”

That’s the destiny of the conservatives: They play with the liberal fire and then bemoan their fate when they get burned.

Picture: Bernard Law, Copyright: City of Boston Archives, CC-BY
GChevalier
It's like in France for bad laws. Thus, in 1975, the right wing passed the abortion law with the complicit silence of the bishops of the time. So goes the revolution: we start on the left and finish on the right before being guillotined, but with the heart on the left.
aderito
There are only sinners .Liberals and conservatives ,Lack of Faith is the reason why we are here today with all these problems
mccallansteve
Why do cardinals and others of he hierarchy think that everyone needs to love them? Why can't they just state the truths of the faith and let the chips fall where they may? They crave human respect and esteem more than that of God. They won't feel this way on their judgement day.
HerzMariae
The result is that we are now going to drain the Bergoglian cup to the last drop.
