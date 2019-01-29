Clicks231
Francis: Aborted Babies Are "in Heaven" - Abortion Mothers Should "Sing Lullabies" For Them
"To understand the drama of abortion you have to be in a confessional", Pope Francis said on the plane from Panama to Rome.
The mother finds in the confessional "reconciliation" with her [murdered] child, he added,
"Because God has already forgiven. God always forgives" he insisted while he believes that nothing adequate can be done against child abuses, although [forgivable] abortion even kills the child.
Francis explained that he tells abortion mothers that their child is "in heaven" although according to the Gospel nobody can be saved without baptism.
He advises them to sing lullabies to their children, "the lullaby that they had never been able to sing".
Francis often preaches emotionalism which rarely is able to resolve a problem at its roots.

