Francis: Aborted Babies Are "in Heaven" - Abortion Mothers Should "Sing Lullabies" For Them

"To understand the drama of abortion you have to be in a confessional", Pope Francis said on the plane from Panama to Rome.

The mother finds in the confessional "reconciliation" with her [murdered] child, he added,

"Because God has already forgiven. God always forgives" he insisted while he believes that nothing adequate can be done against child abuses, although [forgivable] abortion even kills the child.

Francis explained that he tells abortion mothers that their child is "in heaven" although according to the Gospel nobody can be saved without baptism.

He advises them to sing lullabies to their children, "the lullaby that they had never been able to sing".

Francis often preaches emotionalism which rarely is able to resolve a problem at its roots.

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsUqranamims


alexamarie
He was on Fox news in the morning yesterday...


alexamarie
I watched Cardinal Dolan, laugh and sip a good cup a coffee while talking about the Senator. I told him, it was no laughing matter and that it is his duty to tell this man he is sinning. No response from anyone... I know I should of approached it more delicately but this is infanticide! God help us in America!


alexamarie
I am so upset with CUOMO Senator of NY. I tweeted something to Cardinal Dolan to speak up... I now feel guilty for questioning him. Maybe he did this in private. But Matthew 18:15-20. We must tell our brother when he is sinning. I am so upset about this.. I pray to end abortion, but I am just one person, not famous.. etc. Nobody hears me. Anyone else upset? I feel we are losing a battle. What … More


CatMuse
Would this not imply that abortion mills are now saint generators? Also that those involved in the murder of the child are in fact procurers of the child's greatest good?
This is madness pure and simple, surely!

