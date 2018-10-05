Language
Cardinal Marx Calls for Debate on Celibacy

The Church has to adopt “fundamental, systemic change” to restore its credibility, Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx said in a talk at the Roman Gregorian University (October 5). Marx wished for “agents of change”.

He thanked for “the public pressure” producing the abuse hysteria and personally accused the Church of having "covered up for far too long."

Marx exploited the abuses in order to call on an "open discussion" about "clericalism", sexual moral teaching and celibacy.

