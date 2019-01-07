Vatican Allows [Immoral] Direct Sterilisation

The Vatican has "allowed" the removal of the uterus (hysterectomy) when it is irreversibly in a state that an eventual pregnancy would bring about a "spontaneous abortion".A January 3 document of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith claims that in such cases hysterectomy is not a sterilisation. But this leaves the question open, why such a hysterectomy should be performed.Spontaneous abortions do not imply a risk for the life or health of the mother.“Catholic Sat” who is an obstetrician, points out on Twitter that the document regards mothers who can conceive but are unable to bring the pregnancy to an end. They are not sterile but only made sterile by the hysterectomy.Therefore, the aim of the procedure, "allowed" by the Vatican, is to prevent a pregnancy. This is a direct sterilisation which cannot be morally acceptable.Even worse, the Congregation writing about “situations in which procreation is no longer possible” implies the denial that life begins at conception.