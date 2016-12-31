Catholic research Baptism of Desire

-Baptism in water necessary to salvation.-

5. Born again of water. ]

ex opere operator

A recent study shows a footnote in the 1st Roman Catholic New Testament in English Anno 1582 with respect to baptism of desire.St. John Gospel Chapter 3 verse 5 Jesus answered, Amen, Amen, I say to thee, Unless a man be born again of water and the spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.The footnote in 1st Catholic N.T. in English 1582 and reprinted in several editions up too 1792 states.As no man can enter into this world nor have his life and being in the same, except he be born of his carnal parents: no more can a man enter into the life and state of grace which is in Christ, or attain to life everlasting, unless he be born and baptized of water and the Holy Ghost. Whereby we see first, this Sacrament to be called our regeneration or second birth, in respect of our natural and carnal which was before. Secondly, that this sacrament consisteth of an external element of water, and internal virtue of the Holy Spirit: Wherein it excelleth John's baptism, which had the external element, but not the spiritual grace. Thirdly, that no man can enter into the Kingdom of God, nor into the fellowship of Holy Church, without it.Whereby, the Pelgians and Calvinists be condemned, that promise life everlasting to young children that die without baptism, and all other that think only their faith to serve, or the external element of water superfluous or not necessary: our Savior's words being plain and general. Though in this case, God which hath not bound his grace, in respect of his own freedom, to any Sacrament, may and doth accept them as baptized, which either are martyred before they could be baptized, or else depart this life with vow and desire to have that Sacrament, but by some remediless necessity could not obtain it. Lastly, it is proved that this Sacrament giveth grace, that is, of the work itself (which all Protestants deny) because it so breedeth our spiritual life in God, as our carnal birth giveth the life of the world.