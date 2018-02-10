Clicks227
Benedict XVI Promised Francis „Total Obedience“ - German Vice
The first words of Benedict XVI to his successor on the evening of Francis' election were: “Holiness, I promise you from now on my total obedience and my prayer”.
Benedict XVI said this phrase on a cordless phone belonging to his former secretary Monsignor Alfred Xuereb. After dinner on March 13, 2013, Xuereb received a call of Francis and passed the phone to Benedict XVI.
Xuereb revealed Benedict’s words in an interview to Vatican News (February 9).
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsOjjflbthwv
Benedict XVI said this phrase on a cordless phone belonging to his former secretary Monsignor Alfred Xuereb. After dinner on March 13, 2013, Xuereb received a call of Francis and passed the phone to Benedict XVI.
Xuereb revealed Benedict’s words in an interview to Vatican News (February 9).
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsOjjflbthwv