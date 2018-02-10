Language
Clicks
227
en.news

Benedict XVI Promised Francis „Total Obedience“ - German Vice

The first words of Benedict XVI to his successor on the evening of Francis' election were: “Holiness, I promise you from now on my total obedience and my prayer”.

Benedict XVI said this phrase on a cordless phone belonging to his former secretary Monsignor Alfred Xuereb. After dinner on March 13, 2013, Xuereb received a call of Francis and passed the phone to Benedict XVI.

Xuereb revealed Benedict’s words in an interview to Vatican News (February 9).

Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsOjjflbthwv
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Josephmary
Obedience !!! Mr benedict Obedience is and has always been for what is Holy to wisdom and knowledge of Jesus Christ. You don't say yes to evil just because he is a pope. You are disobedient to Our Lord Jesus Christ when He says:

Take heed to yourselves: if thy brother should sin, rebuke him; and if he should repent, forgive him.
bendedic you are remiss in the principles of Our Lord, the principl… More
Like
More