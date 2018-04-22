Greek Orthodox Bishop in Jerusalem Involved in Scandal with Transvestite

The Greek Orthodox Bishop Isichios Kontogiannis of Capitolias, Jordan, has stepped down from his duties, as video footage shows him engaging in sexual activity with a man dressed up as a woman.The bishop got involved with a Greek man who calls himself "Afroditi Konstantinou". He is a former gay prostitute and dresses up in female cloths. According to him the affair lasted for more than five years.Konstantinou published compromising videos on a social media after feeling emotionally “exploited” and physically and mentally abused.