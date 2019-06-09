Bishop Imagines Women-Cardinals

“A cardinal does not necessarily have to be a bishop, he can also be a woman,” Graz Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl, Austria, told DiePresse.com (June 7).Krautwaschl notices that his idea may “not yet” gain a majority.He informed that the Austrian bishops have discussed intensively about [invalidly ordained] "female deacons."His way to answer to this question is by following the opinion of pro-gay Vienna Archbishop Christoph Schönborn,“If Cardinal Schönborn has said that he can image female deacons, then I agree with him.”