United Nations Continue Fighting Children

The 2018 theme of “World Population Day”, established by the United Nations in 1989, is: “Family Planning is a Human Right”.“Family Planning” is a euphemism for contraception and abortion.The U.N. webpage uses grim expressions to denigrate pregnancies, “Women and girls have the right to avoid the exhaustion, depletion and danger of too many pregnancies.”In all countries upon which the ideology of “family planning” has been imposed a pernicious ageing and declining of the population has been the consequence.The United Nations impose their “family planning” on the countries, “Countries must ensure that family planning commodities and services are accessible to everyone.”