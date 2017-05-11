SSPX Reconciliation: The Vatican Will Now Ask the Episcopal Conferences

There is still no date for a reconciliation between the Vatican and the Society of St. Pius X, archbishop Guido Pozzo told romereports.com on May 11. The Holy See presented the SSPX general superior, bishop Bernard Fellay, with a „doctrinal declaration“ that needs to be signed as a „necessary condition“ for a reconciliation.The key problem is the understanding of the Second Vatican Council. The different (contradicting) points of view should according to Pozzo lead to a „mutual enrichment“.Pozzo realises that it is a "priority" for the Society to be recognized by the Holy See. Before this happens, the Vatican will consult the episcopal conferences in those countries where the SSPX works.