Synod Boss: Feathers Yes But Cassocks Are Not Welcome

Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, 79, the Synod's general secretary, announced at the beginning of the "Amazon"-Synod on October 7 to the delegates that "we may [= should] show up in 'clergyman'" - rather than in cassocks. "Clergyman" denotes a clerical shirt, worn with trousers, originally used by Protestant preachers.The announcement was followed by the usual [Communist party] applause (video below). The question is whether Francis will set a good example showing up in [white?] trousers.Commentators on social media joked, “Parody is dead.” And, “They'll be naked by the time it ends.”Baldisseri's suggestion makes sense: This way, it is visible even for the naked eye that this is not a Catholic Synod.