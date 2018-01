Vladimir Putin’s ice bath ritual perplexes American journalists

Example of reinforced ignorance about Russian leader’s Christian faith shows how disconnected American press is from realityby SERAPHIM HANISCH January 20, 2018, 15:18In Russia, President Vladimir Putin marked the celebration of Theophany (sometimes called “Epiphany” in the West) in the usual way – by immersing himself in freezing cold water in Lake Seliger at a monastery near Tver, some 200 miles north of Moscow.January 19th marks the Orthodox Christian celebration of the feast known as “Holy Theophany.” This feast commemorates the Baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the Jordan River. In Russia, Greece and other Orthodox Christian countries, there is a tradition that all the waters of the world are distinctly blessed, made holy, and so many people celebrate this by jumping into bodies of water – rivers, lakes, the ocean; no matter how cold. Picture of cross-shaped holes in thick lake ice, and bare-skinned Russian men and swimsuit-clad women are a yearly distribution because of this feast.Fox News received and ran the video of President Putin doing this.But the comment of one of the anchors on the program, “I just did not perceive him having a religious side, until just now…” says a lot about the American view of Putin, aided and abetted by a virtual news blackout regarding Russian life and the Russian leader himself.The common American narrative about Vladimir Putin comprises terms like “KGB thug”, “Secret Communist”, “Tsar-aspirant” and many other things. But such a narrative is so completely divorced from reality that we as Americans generally do not know about the president’s commitment to the Church to Christ, and that even while far from perfect, just like any one of us, this man has made a real committment.