Vladimir Putin’s ice bath ritual perplexes American journalists

rhemes1582 4 hours ago

We have a coffee mug in the house with President Putin shirtless riding a bear (photoshopped originally a horse) we like his style but honestly in the Orwellian world we are living in where Catholics often have to look outside the Church for good leadership on Faith, and Morals it is hard to know whats real and whats not.



I hope for Russia`s sake, and the Russian people that President Putin is the man you say he is Abramo