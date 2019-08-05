Archbishop: “Rainbow Plague” Is Treatening Poland

"Our land is no longer affected by the [Communist] red plague, which does not mean that there is no new one that wants to control our souls, hearts and minds," said Krakow Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski, 70, Poland.During an August 1 Mass marking the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw uprising against the National-Socialist occupation, Jedraszewski stressed that Communism and gay propaganda which he called “rainbow disease,” are rooted in the same source.Jędraszewski was a personal friend of John Paul II. The two often discussed together and kept corresponding with each other.