Archbishop: “Rainbow Plague” Is Treatening Poland

"Our land is no longer affected by the [Communist] red plague, which does not mean that there is no new one that wants to control our souls, hearts and minds," said Krakow Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski, 70, Poland.
During an August 1 Mass marking the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw uprising against the National-Socialist occupation, Jedraszewski stressed that Communism and gay propaganda which he called “rainbow disease,” are rooted in the same source.
Jędraszewski was a personal friend of John Paul II. The two often discussed together and kept corresponding with each other.
Picture: Marek Jedraszewski, © Adam Bujak, CC BY-SA, #newsGbvmroefjg
