Heretic Rewarded: Francis Fills In Post that Carries Cardinal Hat

Pope Francis named Spanish born Curia Bishop Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot (66) as president of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue.
Ayuso has been the secretary of the dicastery since 2012. He was appointed by Benedict XVI. Now he replaces Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran (75) who died in July 2018.
A former professor of Islamic studies, Ayuso was the leading force behind Francis' faulty and heretical Abu Dhabi declaration.
Picture: Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, © Christoph Wagener, CC BY-SA, #newsRnmwqbmtcx
