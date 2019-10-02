Neo-Conservative Cardinal: Amazon Ideology Is “Articifial and Syncretistic”

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, 75, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, published a book defending priestly celibacy.
The title: “Amici dello sposo. Per una visione rinnovata del celibato sacerdotale” (Friends of the Spouse. For a Renewed Vision of Priestly Celibacy).
A neo-conservative, Ouellet tries hard to survive in the Modernist regime of Pope Francis.
“This makes his taking the field even more explosive,” Sandro Magister writes on his blog (October 2).
Ouellet warns that an “intercultural synthesis” based on “Amazonian world views” would be “artificial and syncretistic.”
Picture: Marc Ouellet, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsQfgmkondyy
