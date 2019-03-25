Watch! Francis Withdraws His Ring

After his March 25 Mass in Loreto, Italy, Pope Francis greeted some faithful who attempted to kiss his ring (not his hand).
But Francis kept pulling his hand away with force (video below). Kissing the papal ring gives indulgences and honors the papal office.
Francis himself has a pronounced habit of kissing the hands and feed of transvestites, immigrants, holocaust and abuse victims.
It is odd that he does not allow others to do what he does.
Wow. May Almighty God have mercy on His people! How extremely displeased must Heaven be, to permit this situation in Holy Mother Church, the Bride of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Peter, repent and lead the Lord's flock! +JMJ+
