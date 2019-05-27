Suitable Gift: Francis Receives Idol Statue That "Protects" From Disasters

A group of Taiwanese Buddhists presented Pope Francis with a statue of Guanyin, an idol alleged to protect from disasters.Francis told the group after his May 22 General Audience that our religious traditions are "diverse” but do not cause conflict, provocation nor cold distance. In reality both "religious traditions" are mutually exclusive.Francis lamented that “we have sometimes unfortunately in history prayed against one another.”But: “Without syncretism or relativism, we have rather prayed side-by-side and for each other” [- which is a perfect expression of relativism].1 John 5:21 admonishes, "Keep yourselves from idols"; while Saint Paul calls idols "demons" (1 Cor 10:20).