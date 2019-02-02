Bishop Removes Priest For Improving Liturgy

Bishop Walter Hurley, 81, since October Apostolic Administrator of Saginaw Diocese, USA, has removed Father Edwin Dwyer, 36, as the parochial administrator of Our Lady of Peace in Bay City, Michigan, effective February 8.Dwyer's crime: He used incense more often, avoided extraordinary ministers for distributing Holy Communion, and sometimes used Latin hymns.The priest's work led to more young families attending mass.In a February 2 letter to the parish (below), Bishop Hurley claimed that Dwyer had “divided” the parish “particularly with the Liturgy”.