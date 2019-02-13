American Bishop Restores Order Of Sacraments

Gallup Bishop James Wall, 54, USA, will restore the original [and correct] order of the sacraments and administer confirmation before Holy Communion.He explains in a pastoral letter (February 11) that in his diocese the age for confirmation will be lowered progressively until 2022.In the Church's first five hundred years the three sacraments were celebrated together. Then, baptism was separated from confirmation and communion.Only in 1910 Pius X decided without a serious theological reason to put First Holy Communion before confirmation.