For Francis Fornication Seems to Be Okay - His New Sin Is "Violating Nature"

Pope Francis has warned moral theologians of an "ecological emergency" which he called “the cry of the earth, violated and wounded”.The reason for this is "selfish exploitation", he told an audience at Rome’s Alphonsian Academy (February 9).Francis noticed that he has rarely heard penitents accusing themselves in confession of having violated the nature, the earth, or creation, because “we are not yet aware of this sin.”Father Bergoglio spent two years as a confessor in Córdoba, Argentina. This was the only period of his live when he was engaged in pastoral care.Twitter User Catholic Sat put Francis' suggestion into practice and wrote, “I have sinned, I used the air conditioning in my automobile on the way to the airport, where I ate a steak, and accidentally didn’t put my plastic bottle in recycling.”