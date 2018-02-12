Clicks235
THE POLITICALLY INCORRECT GUIDE TO CATHOLICISM
* Catholic teaching favors gun rights, capitalism, and a strong defense
* Catholic “social teaching” isn’t liberal, it’s conservative
* Catholic doctrine doesn’t require open borders
and perhaps most politically incorrect and offensive:
* The Crusades are something to be proud of
Link
* Catholic “social teaching” isn’t liberal, it’s conservative
* Catholic doctrine doesn’t require open borders
and perhaps most politically incorrect and offensive:
* The Crusades are something to be proud of
Link