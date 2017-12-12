Language
Gloria.tv Is a Worthwhile Cause to Fund - User Statistics

Gloria.tv is one of the biggest Catholic networks in the world. On an average weekday, Gloria.tv which operates in more than thirty languages, counts:

- 200,000 clicks on media
- 1000 media uploads
- 1000 comments
- 1000 likes
- 3,500,000 page impressions

Please, consider helping Gloria.tv during our Advent campaign. This December we need to raise at least $ 10.000.

Click here in order to help us

