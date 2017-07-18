Expert: Catholic Church Is Divided in Two Parties

religionnews.com

“Roman Catholicism is now clearly divided between the Party of Francis and the Party of Benedict”, writes Mark Silk on. Silk is professor of religion in public life at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. According to him “not since the days of the Jesuits and the Jansenists has the Catholic elite — clerical and lay intellectual — been at daggers drawn as it is now.”Silk considers Francis making Joseph Tobin of Newark, one of Americas most progressive and pro-gay bishops, a cardinal as a shot across the bow of the "conservativism" of Benedict XVI.