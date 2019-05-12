No Satire: German Bishops Support Call “To Boycott Holy Mass”

Maria 2.0

katholisch.de

Frauenseelsorge.de

The German action grouphas called on "all women" to boycott Holy Mass and not to enter a Catholic church between May 11 and May 18.Maria 2.0 is a group of ladies over 65 who call for an ordination of women, a married priesthood, and sexual immoralities.The initiative is supported by the oligarch media and the German bishops whosepublished several propaganda reports on the issue. Dioceses and parishes celebrate the campaign in their bulletins and on social media.The deputy chairman of the bishops, pro-gay Osnabrück Bishop Bode, called the initiative "good.", a webpage belonging to the bishops, published a propaganda article in favor of the stunt.