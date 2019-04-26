Why Did Mount St. Mary's Pick a PRO-ABORTION Commencement Speaker?

Click here to join pro-life students in their peaceful protest.
Because Mount St. Mary's University -- a Catholic institution in Emmitsburg, Maryland -- has picked notorious pro-abortion promoter Mark Shriver as its commencement speaker on May 11, 2019.
But this is why Mr. Shriver is NOT a role model for students:
1. NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland gave Mark Shriver a 100% approval rating for his pro-abortion record when he served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates.
2. In an interview with The Washington Post, Mr. Shiver said: “... I will continue to fight for a women’s right to choose [abortion] ...”
3. Mr. Shriver is the CEO of Save the Children, a pro-contraception organization with ties to Planned Parenthood.
However, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has stated that the “Catholic community and Catholic institutions should not honor those who act in defiance of our fundamental moral principles. They should not be given awards, honors or platforms which would suggest support for their actions.”
So, please:
Urge Mount St. Mary's to drop Mark Shriver like a hot potato and replace him with a commencement speaker who loves God and fights for the right to life.
Every pro-lifer is invited to join this peaceful protest.
Sign your petition. And share this page.
God bless you!
