Vatican Is Place Of "Intrigues", "Slander", "Tricks" – Cardinal Müller

The problem in the Vatican is a "secularized thinking", even at the top [= Pope Francis], Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller told CatholicNewsAgency.com (January 13).For Müller it is “fatal” when bishops are more comfortable and more appreciated as fundraisers, secret diplomats, media darlings, political advisers than as "servants of the Word" (Lk 1:2), "examples to the flock" (1 Petr 5:3), and transmitters of the "sound doctrine" (Titus 1:9).Müller adds that "mockery", "intrigues", "slander", "interest-driven policies", "shady tricks", and "power tactics" have diminished the credibility of the bishops and of the Vatican.