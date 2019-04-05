Either Vatican Is Lying Or Cooperating With Liars

Gay activist Frederic Martel published (April 4) an invitation (picture) containing an announcement that Pope Francis would deliver a “historical speech” on homosexuality during a private audience on April 5.
Playing on words, Vatican Press Speaker Alessandro Gisotti stated on April 4 that “regarding what has been written by several news organizations, I can categorically deny that the Holy Father will deliver a ‘historical speech’ on homosexuality.”
The invitation is signed by the Argentinian judge Raúl Zaffaroni and the barrister Leonardo Raznovich.
In a 2006 interview Zaffaroni refused to answer the question whether he was homosexual. Raznovich is a known gay propagandist.
#newsKttpcjxrmq
Clicks37
- Report
Social networks