Abuse Hoax: Francis and Benedict XVI Write Together Book

“Don’t Hurt a Single One of these Small Ones” – is the title of a 144-page book, Pope Francis and the former Benedict XVI have written about [homo]sexual abuses in the Church.
The book will be published Monday by the Italian editor Cantagalli in Italian. French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, English and Albanese editions will follow.
The two ask for forgiveness from the “victims of abuses” – although experience should have taught them, that this only provokes the abuse industry professionals to play victim and to ask for more money.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZyukgafiro
Clicks176
- Report
Social networks
"The two ask for forgiveness from the “victims of abuses” – although experience should have taught them, that this only provokes the abuse industry professionals to play victim and to ask for more money”: exactly what Frank wants, besides destroying the Church, of course. You have to doubt the actual participation of pope Benedict on anything coming from the Vatican nowadays: he is a Sankt …More
"The two ask for forgiveness from the “victims of abuses” – although experience should have taught them, that this only provokes the abuse industry professionals to play victim and to ask for more money”: exactly what Frank wants, besides destroying the Church, of course. You have to doubt the actual participation of pope Benedict on anything coming from the Vatican nowadays: he is a Sankt Gallen's (and their jew-masonic masters') prisoner