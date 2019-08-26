Beautiful Rumors: Is Francis About to Name Commissioner For the Jesuits?

The pseudonymous "Super Ex" writes on Marco.Tosatti.it (August 25) that the Vatican plans to subject the Jesuits to an Apostolic Commissioner after their superior general has repeatedly claimed that the devil is “only a symbol.”Super Ex seems to be more or less serious when he writes that he holds a copy of the relevant Vatican decree that starts like this, “We cannot accept that the Jesuit general continues to deny the truths of faith present in the Gospel and in two thousand years of Church history."This sentence is followed by a long invective against the Jesuits in general because they chose a heretic as their superior.Marco Tosatti proposes that Whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò could be the commissioner.