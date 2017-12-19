Italian Bishops Plan to Falsify the Our Father

Avvenire

The Italian Bishops will change the Our Father replacing “and lead us not into temptation” with the falsified version “and abandon us not to temptation”, writes the radical daily of the bishopsThe bishops need the Vatican’s permission to introduce the change, which in the past was refused but under Pope Francis will most likely be granted. Similar manipulations of the Our Father have already been introduced in France.The result of this change will be that Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox will no longer use the same Our Father and even internally, the Catholic Church will use different versions of the Our Father.