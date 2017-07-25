Catholic Spanish Priest Punished By Nationalist Leftwing Cardinal

Liberal Barcelona Cardinal Juan José Omella has removed Father Custodio Ballester from his parish and sent him into a sabbatical year. Ballester is guilty of having published a statement against a letter of the nationalist Catalan Bishops advocating for the independence of Catalonia from Spain.Father Ballester accused the bishops of not speaking in their letter about the "people of God" but about the "people of Catalunia" without ever mentioning Christ or the Church. Ballester is also a critic of gay-ideology for which radical homosexuals tried in vain to sue him.