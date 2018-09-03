Clicks255
Cardinal Tobin Changes His Story
Pro-gay Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin told NorthJersey.com (August 31) that he heard rumours about the homosexual abuses of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick “soon after arriving in Newark”.
Two weeks earlier, on August 17, Tobin wrote in a letter to his priests that “no one” had “ever” spoken to him about a ‘gay sub-culture’ in Newark.
Tobin was promoted in January 2017 due to a direct intervention of Cardinal McCarrick
According to his newest version, Tobin did not conduct any investigations because the story was too “incredulous” for him to believe.
NorthJersey.com writes that McCarricks sleeping arrangements with seminarians had become “a tawdry open secret” by the late 1990s. But being a liberal McCarrick had the protection of the oligarch media and the Vatican.
