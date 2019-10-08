The prophetic word about Amazonia

6 October 2019

What is the essence of the Synod on Amazonia?



“They have committed adultery with their foul idols.” (Eze 23:37)



Today, these words of God spoken through the prophet Ezekiel concern the Amazon Synod in Rome. The prophets referred to pagan practices, which are identical with the practices of pagans in Amazonia, as spiritual adultery. It is a sin against the First Commandment: “You shall have no other gods and you shall not bow down to them…” (Deu 5) Instead of seeking God’s help in troubles and afflictions, people seek help in the pagan practices of divination, magic and spiritualism and in their various forms. They thus turn to demons for help and come under their power. Today, pseudo Pope Francis falsely and manipulatively calls the mixing with paganism “the prophetic mission of the Church” . The Word of God, however, calls it an abomination!



“…they even sacrificed their children, whom they bore to Me, as food for these foul idols.” (Eze 23:37)



Paganism and its practices have always been associated with human sacrifices. The tragedy is that the pseudo Pope wants the present-day Church to be enriched by it.



This prophetic word also has a spiritual dimension. Those who were born for God through holy baptism and faith became children of God. Now they are deceived by the Church hierarchy and spiritually sacrificed to this neopagan demon who leads them to apostasy from God and to hell. These children of God are not being killed physically but spiritually. And what is more, it is done through an abuse of the highest Church authority – the authority of the Pope.



What are God’s children waiting for? Will they allow the apostate Bergoglio and the excommunicated Amazon team to drag them straight to hell? One has to distinguish true obedience from blind and false one.



“…after they had slain their children for their foul idols, on the same day they came into My sanctuary to profane it; and indeed thus they have done in the midst of My house.” (Eze 23:37-39)



The pseudo Pope, with a team of treacherous clericals forming the Amazon Synod, cause great offence to the whole Church – children of God – by their syncretism! Moreover, on the same day they celebrate the Holy Mass to disguise their apostasy and the spiritual slaughter of God’s children in the Church of Christ. The Synod is the culminating point in the profanation of the whole Vatican as well as of the Catholic Church. These clerical traitors, together with shamans, invoke demons, and are in spiritual unity with them! They present their betrayal as a “new path for the Church” . It is a crime crying out to heaven and a deceit!



“Your debauchery will recoil on yourselves, and you will bear the weight of the sins committed with your foul idols and you will know that I am the Lord God.” (Eze 23:46-49)

This prophetic word fully applies to the poisoned fruit of the Amazon Synod and points out its consequences. Let us realize that it is foul idolatry and not an innocent thing. Eternal life is secretly replaced by eternal death!



“And the word of the Lord came to me, saying, ‘Son of man, say to the (Vatican) land: You are a land that is not cleansed.’ The conspiracy of its false prophets (apostate clergy) in its midst is like a roaring lion tearing the prey; they have devoured souls.” (Eze 22:23-25)



By exchanging the way of salvation for the way to destruction, they massively destroy the flock entrusted to them and lead it to spiritual death. The demon of death works through them and devours souls.



“Its priests have violated My law.” (Eze 22:26)



In his exhortation Amoris Laetitia, Francis has violated God’s law and denied even the existence of the universally valid moral principles. His followers immediately implement these heresies in pseudo pastoral care. By the Amazon Synod – preferring paganism – Bergoglio has violated God’s law as has never been done by anyone before.



“…and profaned My holy things.” (Eze 22:26)



They have mixed the spiritual dirt of paganism – the worship of and service to demons – with the Holy Mass and thus profaned holy things !



“…they have not distinguished between the holy and unholy.” (Eze 22:26)



The Amazon Synod is programmed not to distinguish between the holy and unholy anymore. It mixes Christianity with paganism, the worship of God with the worship of demons! This apostasy started with Vatican II, with the document Nostra Aetate.



“…nor have they made known the difference between the unclean and the clean.” (Eze 22:26)