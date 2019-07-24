Decadent Archdiocese: Baptismal Certificate With “Mother 1” and “Mother 2”

Medellín Archdiocese, Colombia, issued a baptismal certificate naming “Mother 1” and “Mother 2” as the child’s “parents” for a baptism which took place last weekend (video below).
The boy’s mother and a lesbian accomplice, both living in a gay pseudo-marriage, are only legally, not in reality, the “parents” of the child.
Rightly so, Colombian oligarch media celebrate the certificate as a victory of the gay-illusion movement over the Church
In the last years, several baptism where two homosexuals were showcased as "parents," have occurred in the decadent Western Church, including in cathedrals.
