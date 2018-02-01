Language
Clicks
1.8K
en.news

Dirty China-Vatican Deal Ready To Be Signed

An accord between the Vatican and China on the appointment of bishops is ready and could be signed in a few months, a Vatican source told Reuters (February 1).

According to the deal, the Vatican will "have a say in negotiations for the appointment of future bishops". The Vatican source admitted that “suffering will continue” (but not for those in the Vatican), adding that after the agreement “we will still be like a bird in a cage but the cage will be bigger.”

The Vaticanista Francis Rocca reported (February 1) that Pope Francis decided to accept seven regime bishops appointed by the Chinese Communists. Francis will lift their excommunications and recognize them as leaders of their dioceses.

Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-SA, #newsLlwoiwbsiv
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Catholicism101
They have been paid their 30 pieces of silver.
Like
More
Catholicism101
It. Has. To. Be. All. About. THE. MONEY.
Like
More
mccallansteve
The Vatican must be thrilled; The Church in China is about to be destroyed!
Like
More
aderito
Shame shame to the vatican
Like
More
Lisi Sterndorfer
According to Cardinal Zen, the Patriotic Catholic Association supports the COMPULSORY ABORTION OF CHILDREN
Like
More