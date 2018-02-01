Dirty China-Vatican Deal Ready To Be Signed

Reuters

An accord between the Vatican and China on the appointment of bishops is ready and could be signed in a few months, a Vatican source told(February 1).According to the deal, the Vatican will "have a say in negotiations for the appointment of future bishops". The Vatican source admitted that “suffering will continue” (but not for those in the Vatican), adding that after the agreement “we will still be like a bird in a cage but the cage will be bigger.”The Vaticanista Francis Rocca reported (February 1) that Pope Francis decided to accept seven regime bishops appointed by the Chinese Communists. Francis will lift their excommunications and recognize them as leaders of their dioceses.