England: Miraculous Transformation

I'd be very reluctant to state that England is undergoing a 'miraculous transformation'. A couple of dioceses have bishops who are happy to encourage the traditional Latin Mass, but most of England remains a spiritual desert, with most parishes ranging from mediocre to downright heretical. I hope and pray that the current 'Dowry Tour' of Our Lady of Walsingham and the re-dedication of England as Our Lady's Dowry in 2020 will go some way to improving matters, but I don't want anyone to think that England is an oasis of sound Catholic belief and practice. Far from it. Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.