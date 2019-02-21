Clicks49
Celebrity arrest after staging own attack
Jussie Smollett (Getty Images)
Actor Jussie Smollett is in police custody after staging his own attack. Accused of filing a false police report, Smollett surrendered to police earlier today.
Reports indicate Smollett hired two Jamaican men to attack him on the street while pouring bleach on him, putting a noose around his neck, and shouting racial and anti-gay slurs while saying, "This is MAGA country."
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson expressed anger and offense saying this incident does harm "to every legitimate victim who is in need of support by police and investigators as well as the citizens of this city."
Johnson also chastized celebrities, reporters and presidential candidates for amplifying a "phony attack".
In response to the allegations, film corporation 20th Century Fox expressed support for Smollett and said he is not being written out of their current programming.
