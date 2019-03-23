Numbers of 2013 Conclave Revealed

Gerard O’Connell's new book “The Election of Pope Francis” reveals the number of votes during the 2013 conclave, although the cardinals swear before a conclave to keep all information secret.Cardinals who break the secret of the conclave are automatically excommunicated. In the first of five rounds the most voted cardinals were:Scola 30 (Milan, Italy)Bergoglio 26 (Argentinia) [or 27, as one elector misspelled the name writing “Broglio”]Ouellet 22 (Curia)O’Malley 10 (Boston, USA)Scherer 4 (São Paulo, Brazil)Cardinal Godfried Danneels (+2019) confessed that the St Gallen plotted for twenty years to get a modernist like Bergoglio elected.O’Connell confirms that the English Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor (+2017) pushed Bergoglio’s election by organizing "discrete Cardinal’s meetings" in Rome.Further, Cardinal Attilio Nicora (+2017) organized a meeting between Italian supporters of Bergoglio and liberal Curia cardinals.