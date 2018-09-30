Clicks29
Signer of Filial Correction Retracts – Decision “Not” Related To Hardship Endured
The Italian academic Giuseppe Reguzzoni, a signer of the September 2017 Filial Correction against Amoris Laetitia has retracted.
“I would not redo it”, he told the Bergoglio court journalist Andrea Tornielli (Vatican Insider, September 28).
Reguzzoni psychologizes is signiture, “I also live and have lived in a difficult marriage situation”. And, “The signing [of the Filial Correction] seemed to anchor my subjective difficulty to the stable stone of tradition.”
Now he accuses the signers of the Filial Correction of “legalism”, “love for nobody” and of “carrying the mask of the just”.
Reguzzoni confirms that his signiture had “terrifying” consequences for him.
The Catholic University in Milan, Italy, dropped him without any dialogue and he lost contracts as a translator, “This makes it difficult for me to believe in the Vatican discourses on ‘mercy’.”
Reguzzoni assures that his retraction does “not” aim at reversing the hardship he is enduring.
