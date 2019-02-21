Clicks225
Vatican Abuse Summit: Homosexuality "Does Not" Predispose To Sin
Homosexuality is like heterosexuality a human condition "that does not predispose one to sin," Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna, 59, claimed at a Februar 21 press conference during the Vatican abuse summit.
Scicluna rather wants to look at "individual cases" and "not at a category of people".
He openly admitted that he would "never dare" [because of the powerful and vindictive pro-gay media] to indicate that homosexuality contains a "tendency" toward sinning.
However, 80% of clerical abuse cases are of homosexual nature because they have affected male adolescents.
Scicluna is known for having a weakness for gay ideology.
Picture: Charles Scicluna, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsJjzxeaafnt
