Vatican Abuse Summit: Homosexuality "Does Not" Predispose To Sin

Homosexuality is like heterosexuality a human condition "that does not predispose one to sin," Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna, 59, claimed at a Februar 21 press conference during the Vatican abuse summit.

Scicluna rather wants to look at "individual cases" and "not at a category of people".

He openly admitted that he would "never dare" [because of the powerful and vindictive pro-gay media] to indicate that homosexuality contains a "tendency" toward sinning.

However, 80% of clerical abuse cases are of homosexual nature because they have affected male adolescents.

Scicluna is known for having a weakness for gay ideology.

