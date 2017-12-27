Clicks897
The Vatican Has a Problem With Indecent Exposure?
The Vatican has a problem with nudity. A couple of days ago a naked Adonis in the Nativity Scene in Saint Peter's Square caused scandal and was even banished from Facebook.
Now a paedo-pornographic representation of Baby Jesus is at the center of attention. Baby Jesus in this year’s Nativity Scene is totally naked, although according to the Gospel of Luke, Our Lady wrapped Jesus "in swaddling clothes". But the Vatican seems not to care about faithfully sticking to the Gospel.
#newsClkxfevnwt
Now a paedo-pornographic representation of Baby Jesus is at the center of attention. Baby Jesus in this year’s Nativity Scene is totally naked, although according to the Gospel of Luke, Our Lady wrapped Jesus "in swaddling clothes". But the Vatican seems not to care about faithfully sticking to the Gospel.
#newsClkxfevnwt