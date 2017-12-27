Language
The Vatican Has a Problem With Indecent Exposure?

The Vatican has a problem with nudity. A couple of days ago a naked Adonis in the Nativity Scene in Saint Peter's Square caused scandal and was even banished from Facebook.

Now a paedo-pornographic representation of Baby Jesus is at the center of attention. Baby Jesus in this year’s Nativity Scene is totally naked, although according to the Gospel of Luke, Our Lady wrapped Jesus "in swaddling clothes". But the Vatican seems not to care about faithfully sticking to the Gospel.

BrTomFordeOFMCap
Actually whether the Christ child's 'manhood' is covered depends very much on the devotional emphasis of the era. There are plenty of representations of a naked Christ child from history where the artist wanted to emphasise His complete humanity (and masculinity) of our Lord. One should always be careful not to read one's own prejudices and expectations into the work of another.
